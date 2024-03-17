CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
NYSE CVM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.