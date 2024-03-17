CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

NYSE CVM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 178,478 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.