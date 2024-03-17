Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLBT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

