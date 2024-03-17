Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 417,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

