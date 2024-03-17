Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.33

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.76. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 288,137 shares trading hands.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

