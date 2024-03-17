Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of CSR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 129,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.32%.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

