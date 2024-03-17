Centrifuge Trading Down 13.9% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and $2.06 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,524,699 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,493,854 with 470,241,745 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65132246 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,607,934.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

