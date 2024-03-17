Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 387,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 234,937 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
