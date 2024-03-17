Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Century Communities stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.