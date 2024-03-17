Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPTN
Cepton Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cepton
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.