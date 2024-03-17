Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of CPTN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 25,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Cepton has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

