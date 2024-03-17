CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$166.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.82.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIB.A

CGI Trading Down 0.5 %

About CGI

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$158.02 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$124.45 and a 12 month high of C$160.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.