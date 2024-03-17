Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 29,483 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 265.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 387,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,138. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.