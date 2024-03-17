Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 57,986 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 783,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

