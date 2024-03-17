Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 877,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

