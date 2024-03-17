Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. 17,549,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

