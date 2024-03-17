Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $11.84 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. 319,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,650. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

