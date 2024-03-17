Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. 448,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.