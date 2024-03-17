Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $46,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.37. 430,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,260. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

