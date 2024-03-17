Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 350,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

