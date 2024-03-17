Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 11,194 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 156,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

