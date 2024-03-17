Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,474 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,947. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

