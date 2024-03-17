Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 352 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

