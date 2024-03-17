Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 636 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

