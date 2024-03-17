Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 9,560 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

