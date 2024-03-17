Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SCHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 314,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,209. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45.
About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
