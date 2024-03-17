China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.30.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

