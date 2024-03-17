Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.30.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,250. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

