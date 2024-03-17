CIBC Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIR. National Bankshares downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.30.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0899756 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

