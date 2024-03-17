Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0087952.

Cielo Stock Performance

Cielo stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.26 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 19.71%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Featured Articles

