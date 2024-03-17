City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 373,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in City Office REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Friday. 405,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

