CL King Begins Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

CL King started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of ITGR opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

