Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,022 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,500,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NET opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.