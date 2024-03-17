Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 29,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,110. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $388.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 872,778 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

