CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

