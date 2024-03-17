Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coda Octopus Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

