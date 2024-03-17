Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.