Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an "outperform spec market weight" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

