Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Carl Gerst Sells 6,782 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cognex Trading Up 0.1 %

CGNX stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.