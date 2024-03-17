Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 26.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

