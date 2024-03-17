Collective Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

