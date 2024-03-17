Collective Family Office LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

