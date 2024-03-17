Collective Family Office LLC Has $387,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.05 and its 200 day moving average is $288.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $317.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

