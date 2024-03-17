Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVN opened at $47.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

