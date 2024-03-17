Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

