Collective Family Office LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.