Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.