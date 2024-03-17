Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 871.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

