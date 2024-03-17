Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $7.97. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 552,728 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

