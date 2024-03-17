CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head to Head Comparison

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accolade and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 4 13 0 2.76 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.74%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 1.97 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -5.59 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A C$0.56 62.06

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

