Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 508,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.