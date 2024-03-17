Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LODE opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Articles

