Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LODE opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
