Contrasting Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) & Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aixtron and Veeco Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -55.00 Veeco Instruments $666.44 million 2.85 -$30.37 million ($0.65) -51.91

Aixtron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.3% of Aixtron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aixtron and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aixtron N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments -4.56% 11.10% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aixtron and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aixtron 0 1 2 0 2.67 Veeco Instruments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Aixtron.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Aixtron on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

